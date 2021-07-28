47 patients waiting on beds in the north west

41 patients were waiting on beds at the region's two acute hospitals, although the situation appears to be better in Letterkenny than in Sligo this morning.
16 patients were waiting on beds in Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), while a further 31 were waiting for a bed at Sligo University Hospital (SUH), which covers patients from south Donegal.
Six patients at LUH were located in the Emergency Department while the remainder were being facilitated in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
In SUH, 19 out of the 31 patients were located in the Emergency Department.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.