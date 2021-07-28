Search our Archive

28/07/2021

Donegal farmer horrified as land in beauty spot left in foul and filthy state by visitors

There was a lot of litter left behind and some areas had been used as a toilet

St John's Point rubbish

The farmer arrived to the land to find his cattle grazing

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A Donegal farmer was absolutely horrified and very upset to find that private land of which he is part owner had been left in a filthy state by carloads of campers and visitors.

David Morrow is a partnership landowner at St John’s Point, an area of stunning natural beauty and a Special Area of Conservation.

He told the Donegal Post: “I counted more than 100 cars there at the weekend, on the private land. 

“They left a lot of rubbish behind them, bottles and other stuff, and you could see where they were using it as a toilet. It was awful.”

There is a ‘Private Property’ sign and cattle grid at the entrance to the beach. 

Mr Morrow explained: “We own the land on the right hand side opposite the beach, and the land all the way down to the lighthouse.

“I have cattle down there and there was no regard for the animals at all.”

The Donegal farmer is also very much aware of the importance from an environmental point of view of the unique St John’s Point area with its varied habitats. 

“It is a special area of conservation,” he said. “There are orchids and other rare plants there.”

Mr Morrow has contacted Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) who is taking steps to get the area cleared up. Gardaí have also been informed.

But the farmer is afraid that the same thing will happen again.

“I am appealing to people to please respect the land, the animals and the natural environment,” he said. 

The St John's Point area on the Wild Atlantic Way is popular with visitors and and is known for its incredible views, rugged beauty, marine and wetland wildlife, and its famous lighthouse. The state in which it was left at the weekend has been very upsetting for local people, landowners and the more respectful visitors.

