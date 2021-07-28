Search our Archive

28/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Donegal Co Council chief executive warns of legal action over mica abuse

"Strong likelihood that the council will need to suspend its processing of these grants" - John McLaughlin

Donegal Co Council chief executive warns of legal action over mica abuse

Chief executive of Donegal County Council, John McLaughlin

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Donegal County Council's chief executive, John McLaughlin has warned that due to the "barrage of abuse creating an intimidatory, hostile, humiliating and offensive environment" that his staff have been subjected to in recent weeks, there is a strong possibility the council will suspend its processing of the mica Defective Block Grant Scheme.

He has also indicated that the council has been engaging with the county solicitor and will be engaging separately with its criminal defence lawyer in the next number of days over "significant public and private comment" on the Defective Block Grant Scheme.

It is believed he is referring to the almost daily stream of online criticism the council and its staff have been subjected to over the mica blocks situation.

Because of the continuing controversy at Monday's online meeting the chief executive did not get the opportunity to present his report to the members.

In a document see by Donegal Live it appears Mr McLaughlin had added to the original report and outlines what the recent difficulties he and his staff are currently faced with in relation to the "significant public and private comment" on the mica blocks scheme.

"The processing of these grants does not fall under the normal works and functions of Donegal County Council. The council had over a year ag o agreed to take on this role at the request of the government departments so that there would be a means of rolling out this grant scheme to private homeowners. This was seen to be helpful at the time.

"In recent weeks there has been significant difficulties caused for council employees. The employees have been subject of a barrage of abuse creating an intimidatory, hostile, humiliating and offensive environment for them to carry out their work

"There has been unwarranted conduct that consist of acts, requests spoken words production, display and circulations of written words, pictures and other materials.

"The level of abuse is well beyond what would be expected or acceptable through the 'ordinary robustness of our council employees.

"The council has a duty of care and responsibility as an employer to its employees The corporate council of course has of course the employees interests, health and welfare at heart and must take steps to help prevent its employees from suffering nasty and totally unwarranted and unacceptable abuse."

Mr McLaughlin outlines the legislation under which the employer has responsibilities to its employees then issues his stark warning.

"The council has been engaging with the county solicitor and will be engaging separately with its criminal defence lawyer in the next number of days.

"I am conscious that we are now entering into the summer holiday period and I wanted to provide this update before the break and to indicate that there is a strong likelihood that the council will need to suspend its processing of these grants," he says.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie