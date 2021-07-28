Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, July 28, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Carmel O’Kane, formally of Ard Colgan, Carndonagh

- Patrick Chaney, Ballindrait, Lifford

- Sheila Harkin (Nee Duffy) Tullyarb, Carndonagh, formerly of Drumaweir, Greencastle

- Joan Darcy, Ballyshannon

- Alan John Devenney, Newtowncunningham

- Anton Shuss McBride, Downings

- Patrick Mooney, Cavan and Ardara

- Anthony Henry Glackin, London and Dungloe

- Ann Golden, Ballintra

The death has taken place in the Foyle Hospice, Derry of Carmel O’Kane, formally of Ard Colgan, Carndonagh.

Her remains will leave Kelly’s Funeral Premises, Malin Street, Carndonagh (Council car park) today Wednesday July 28 at 5.30pm going to her brother Colum and Marlene’s residence; Moss Road, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday July 30 at 10.30am going to The Church of The Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Patrick Chaney, Ballindrait, Lifford

The death has occurred of Patrick Chaney, Gortin North, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Friday July 30 at 11.30 am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St.Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted in the Church.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://clonleighparish.com/.

Sheila Harkin (Nee Duffy) Tullyarb, Carndonagh, formerly of Drumaweir, Greencastle

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sheila Harkin (Nee Duffy) Tullyarb, Carndonagh and formerly of Drumaweir, Greencastle.

Sheila’s remains will repose at her home from tomorrow, Thursday July 29, at 10am.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Joan Darcy, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Joan Darcy, Clyhore, Ballyshannon.

Peacefully at home in the care of her loving family. Beloved Mother of Ann Marie, John (Di), Christine, Michael (Julie), Patricia, Joseph (Denise) & Kevin (Sue).

Sadly missed by her sisters Peggy & Toni (England), her grandchildren Patrick, Ann-Marie, James, Megan, Joe, Jack, Jasmin, Shannon, Gemma, David, Jade, Leah and Maggie and her great grandchildren.

Reposing at her late residence on Thursday from 2pm until removal on Friday morning, July 30, to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

House private to Family, neighbours and close Friends.

In accordance with the H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

All enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home on 087 2218483.



Alan John Devenney, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place as a result of a road traffic collision of Alan John Devenney, Dooish, Newtowncunningham.

Dearly beloved Father of Leona, Jordan and Craig. A Loving Son of Isobel and Lexie and much-loved Brother of Sandra, Raymond, Wendy, Pamela and Helen.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Thursday afternoon, July 29 at 1.30pm for service in All Saints Parish Church, Newtowncunningham at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Beaumount Hospital neurology department, Beaumount, Dublin 9 or the Irish Cancer Society, Dublin 4.

All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors; +44 2871 311 321.

Anton Shuss McBride, Downings

The death has taken place of Anton Shuss McBride, Tranarossann, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, July 29 going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Interment in Mevagh Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mass can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

Patrick Mooney, Cavan and Ardara

The sudden death has occurred of Patrick Mooney Bailieborough Cavan and formerly Brackey, Ardara.

His remains are reposing at the family home at Brackey, Ardara.

Funeral from there on Thursday, July 29 at 11.30am going to the Church of The Holy Family, Ardara at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

His ashes will be buried in Ardara at a later date in the family plot.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and cremation are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Anthony Henry Glackin, London and formerly of Saltpans, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Anthony Henry Glackin, London and formerly of Saltpans, Dungloe.

Anthony passed away on July 8 surrounded by his loving family at Royal Free Hospital, London. He is sadly missed by his loving wife Freda, daughters Tracey and Roseanne, sons Anthony and Damien, daughters-in-law Georgina and Kate, sons-in-law Brendan and Mirek, grandchildren Frankie, Rosa, Finn, Henry, Anna, Sophia, Emilia, Albie and Teddy, brothers Paddy and Neilly, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends in London and Ireland.

Anthony’s Funeral Mass will be in St Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, St John's Villas, London N19 3EE on Thursday, July 29, at 12pm followed by burial in Islington and St Pancras Cemetery, East Finchley.

The mass will be live streamed on https://www.colourstone.co. uk/screen1.html

Ann Golden, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Ann Golden (née Mullaney), Ballymagroarty, Ballintra.

Predeceased by her husband Jim Golden, her brothers Peter and Francie Mullaney.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Paul and Conrad, daughters in law, Che and Therese. Much loved by her grandchildren, India, Maya, Ellie and Layla Rose.

Always remembered by her sister Maisie, brother Martin and sister in law Catriona. Her nieces, nephews and extended family.

Ann will be reposing at her late residence on Tuesday evening from 8pm.

Her removal will take place at 10.20am on Thursday for 11am funeral Mass at St Bridget's Church, Ballintra, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private to family and close friends please. Anyone wishing to offer their condolences to the family can do so along the route to the church on the morning of the funeral, bearing in mind social distancing.

Ann's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv/ ballintra

