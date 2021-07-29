Search our Archive

29/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Extension for the Working Group on the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme

Unrest at lack of progress

Extension for the Working Group on the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme

Paddy Diver

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Doubts remain about the effectiveness of the Working Group's ability to come up with a solution to Donegal's mica redress crisis.

The unrest at the lack of progress has placed doubts about the future direction for mica home owners.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage have confirmed an extension to the Working Group on the Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme following a request from members of the working group.

In response to concerns raised by homeowners in relation to the Defective Concrete Block Scheme, Minister Darragh O’Brien established a representative and time bound working group to review and address issues with the scheme.

The group were due to report back to the Minister by July 31.

At the request of homeowner’s representatives on the working group, the report will now be completed and presented to the Minister by September 30.

Talks in relation to all issues within the scope of the review are ongoing and no final positions have been taken.

However one prominent Donegal member of the Working Group, Paddy Diver has already resigned. He was was one of three local residents, representing people whose homes are crumbling as they were built with defective blocks, to be appointed to the committee  to advise on improvements to a state redress scheme.

The mica scandal has also dominated recent meeting of Donegal County Council and has forced its last two meetings to be abandoned.

This comes on yesterday's threat by the council chief executive, John McLaughlin to halt its involvement in the processing of mica redress applications and examine legal actions due to the levels of abuse its staff is receiving.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie