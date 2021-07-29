Deadline day for major Donegal towns plan

Today is the last day to have your say on the draft Ballybofey and Stranorlar Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan.

Donegal County Council in collaboration with BASICC opened a public consultation process to hear the views of the community on the draft strategy which they described as an exciting and ambitious vision to identify key priorities and actions for the regeneration of Ballybofey-Stranorlar town centres up to 2040 and beyond.

It is a project to imagine the future of the town centres and the public are invited to have their say.

It can be viewed on the Donegal County Council website: https://bit.ly/2TtrLq6

"We have received some great feedback, if you wish to send us your thoughts please contact us at: ballybofeystranorlarregen@gmail.com

"Thank you to everyone involved so far," said a spokesperson today.