Scorcher confirmed - Rain maybe back, but Donegal ‘heatwave’ recorded last week

As Donegal changed weather modes this week from scorching sunshine to robust rainfall, the county recorded temperatures last week which reached a heatwave classification, but not everywhere.

Yesterday, it was back to normal with 17.4mm of rain being recorded at Finner, following 11mm of rain the previous day.

And there were a few claps of thunder and lighting about, which brought us all back to normality.

At Malin Head, 13.5mm of rain at Malin Head on Tuesday, but just 2.7mm yesterday.

It was a far and distant cry from the 28.8C scorcher recorded at Finner last Friday, July 26. Malin reached 23.5C on Thursday, July 25.

Irish Scientists are still investigating whether or not the temperatures of last week are linked with global warming, but there can be little doubt that a criminal disregard by many for our environment is beginning to manifest itself in deeply disturbing climate fluctuations around the planet.

While Met Eireann weather station at Malin Head registered 23.5C last Thursday, it was south and south west Donegal where the hottest temperatures were recorded.

The mercury shot up up to 28.8C last Friday at their station in Finner, its highest temperature of the week, while the temperature at its lowest point still registered 17C the day before.

To be registered as an ‘official’ heatwave the temperature had to be above 25 degrees celsius on five consecutive days and that was achieved between Tuesday and Saturday, although it was still an impressive 22.7C on Monday of last week.

Highest and lowest daily temperatures recorded last week at Finner Camp were:

Monday 22.7C/14.2C

Tuesday 27.5C/14.6C

Wednesday 27.9C/16.6C

Thursday 28.5C/17.0C

Friday 28.8C/16.6C

Saturday 26.4C/15.5C

Sunday 24.4C/13.8C

Malin Head temperatures were still very high last week, mainly because of its most northerly location, but they still packed a punch:

Monday 15.5C/11.5C;

Tuesday 14.6C/11.7C

Wednesday 16.5C/13.5C

Thursday 23.5C/13.4C

Friday 21.1C/14.6C

Saturday 19.9C/14.1C

Sunday 19.3C/12.2C

While observers will wonder how this compares with older data, a heatwave was also observed in south west Donegal just three years ago, in 2018.

In fact, on one particular day of that heatwave, registered by Met Éireann at Finner Camp, at the end of June 2018, a high temperature reading of 29.4C put last week's highest temperature in the shade.

No doubt, we will learn of other high temperatures arising in others parts of the county, but for now, the official Finner station, has the highest temperature record for the week here.

The high temperatures in Donegal were not unexpected bearing in mind that over the course of three days in Northern Ireland, new records were on three days of a seven-day period.

Armagh reached 31.4C last Thursday afternoon.

31.3C was recorded at Castlederg in Co Tyrone on Wednesday, while the previous Saturday 31.2 °C was recorded in Ballywatticock, Co Down began the start of weather records in the North.