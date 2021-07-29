Search our Archive

29/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Donegal parents reminded that School Transport payment deadline approaches

Inishowen Cllr Rena Donaghey encouraging parents to make payments before July 30

school bus bus eireann

School Transport payments deadline approaches

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal parents have been reminded that the deadline for school transport is Friday, July 30.

Inishowen councillor Rena Donaghey urged parents that final payment needs to be made in full by tomorrow.

Cllr Donaghey said: "Families that have applied for Primary and/or Post Primary School Transport need to be aware that the closing date for payments in full is this Friday, 30 July 2021. It will not be possible to access the portal or make a payment from that date until 20th of August.

"Parents are strongly urged to make sure that their payment is made on or before the deadline date of 30 July 2021. Any application or payment that is received after this date is deemed late and may mean no seat will be available."

For further information of the School Transport scheme, please visit - School Transport - Bus Éireann - View Ireland Bus and Coach Timetables & Buy Tickets (buseireann.ie).

Information for medical card holders

  • Families are not required to enter their medical card as payment where the same medical card was used successfully last year. The child’s existing medical card will be processed as payment for the school transport ticket for the 2021/22 school year. A ticket will issue automatically in the coming weeks.
  • Families can access their account and view the details that have been applied.
  • Where families have other children without a medical card, they will need to pay the charges due before Friday 30th July.  Families account balances will be updated to reflect the medical card applied.
  • Should a family have a new application for a child for the 2021/22 school year, and did not use a medical card last year, they can enter the medical card for this child and it will be validated later.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie