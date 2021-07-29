Donegal parents reminded that School Transport payment deadline approaches

School Transport payments deadline approaches
Donegal parents have been reminded that the deadline for school transport is Friday, July 30.
Inishowen councillor Rena Donaghey urged parents that final payment needs to be made in full by tomorrow.
Cllr Donaghey said: "Families that have applied for Primary and/or Post Primary School Transport need to be aware that the closing date for payments in full is this Friday, 30 July 2021. It will not be possible to access the portal or make a payment from that date until 20th of August.
"Parents are strongly urged to make sure that their payment is made on or before the deadline date of 30 July 2021. Any application or payment that is received after this date is deemed late and may mean no seat will be available."
For further information of the School Transport scheme, please visit - School Transport - Bus Éireann - View Ireland Bus and Coach Timetables & Buy Tickets (buseireann.ie).
Information for medical card holders
