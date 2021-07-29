Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Over one million euro allocated for upgrade works for Donegal's rural roads and laneways

Over one million euro has been allocated for upgrade works for Donegal's rural roads and laneways.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys today announced the county breakdown of a further €10.5 million investment in our rural roads and laneways.

Donegal's slice of the funding package totals €1,188,403.

The allocation represents a doubling of the budget under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) – bringing the overall annual spend to a record €21 million.

The LIS is designed to support the continued improvement of non-public roads in rural communities and improves access to rural homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as our lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches.

These roads and laneways are not normally maintained by locally authorities but, nonetheless, represent a vital piece of infrastructure for rural residents.

The share of the additional funding that is being allocated to each county under this second round comes following engagement between the Department of Rural and Community Development and local authorities.

The county allocations are based on the level of works that each local authority indicated they could complete before the end of the year.

The higher the level of demand that could be met by a local authority before the end of the year, the higher the level of funding they have been allocated.  

The LIS scheme was re-introduced in 2017 and over 10,000 landowners and rural residents have benefitted to date.

