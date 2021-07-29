Appeal against refusal of planning for communications tower close to Lough Swilly

Communications company Eircom has appealed the decision by Donegal County Council to refuse planning permission for an 18-metre communications tower close to Lough Swilly.

Donegal County Council turned down an application from Eircom Limited for planning permission to build an 18-metre monopole carrying antennas and associated equipment at Church Brae, Carrontlieve, Fahan. The proposed site is across the road from St Maura’s Church, a 19th century protected structure.

Eircom has lodged an appeal against the decision with An Bord Pleanála. In its application to the council, the company said the proposed mast is to address service and coverage deficiencies in the area.

The plans included ground-based equipment cabinets and all associated site development works for wireless data and broadband services.

The council ruled that the height, scale and location of the development “would have the potential to be an incongruous structure” in the Fahan area and would result in “an unacceptable visual impact that would seriously injure the amenities in the area and property in the vicinity”.

Planners also ruled that there had been insufficient examination of alternative sites and justification that it was “a last resort” site.

A decision from An Bord Pleanála is due by the end of November.