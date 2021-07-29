Buncrana pop up test centre to continue until August 8 due to high Covid-19 rates

The free “Pop up, walk-in/no appointment necessary” Covid-19 test centre in Buncrana has been extended until August 8.

The pop up test centre will operate behind Cockhill Health Centre from 11am to 7pm daily and those under 16 years of age must be accompanied.

The HSE first established the pop up centre in the first week of July owing to concerns over an increase in cases of Covid-19 recorded in Inishowen area. The HSE is encouraging people in communities throughout the north of the county to avail of this temporary facility in Buncrana.

People can avail of testing if they have concerns about Covid-19, whether or not they have symptoms.

The HSE has reminded everyone at this time of “the basics” in protecting one’s self and others from the spread of Covid-19. In particular, if you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid19 – see https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/covid19/preventing- the-spread/