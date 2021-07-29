Are you missing a phone? Gardaí seek owner of found found on Donegal beach

Gardaí say proof of ownership will be required
Gardaí in Donegal are keen to reunite a mobile phone with its owner.
The phone was found in the area of Kinnegar beach recently and was then handed in at Milford Garda Station.
Anyone who thinks this could be their phone is asked to call gardaí in Milford on 074 9153060. Proof of ownership will be requested.
