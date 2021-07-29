Search our Archive

29/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Emergency Funding for Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Aranmore – Cllr Mc Garvey

Emergency Funding for Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Aranmore – Cllr Mc Garvey

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Department of Education has today approved the necessary funding for Emergency works at Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Aranmore Island.

Under the Life Safety System, works can now take place on replacing and installing safety electrical work, emergency lighting, all aspects of fire safety and the outdoor alarm system.

On welcoming the news, Cllr Noreen Mc Garvey commended the Management and in particular the caretaking staff at the school, for their diligent efforts to ensure the utmost safety of the pupils and the property.   

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie