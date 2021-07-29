Emergency Funding for Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Aranmore – Cllr Mc Garvey

The Department of Education has today approved the necessary funding for Emergency works at Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Aranmore Island.
Under the Life Safety System, works can now take place on replacing and installing safety electrical work, emergency lighting, all aspects of fire safety and the outdoor alarm system.
On welcoming the news, Cllr Noreen Mc Garvey commended the Management and in particular the caretaking staff at the school, for their diligent efforts to ensure the utmost safety of the pupils and the property.
