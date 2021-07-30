Councillor welcomes grant of island school

Arranmore Island
The Department of Education has approved the necessary funding for emergency works at Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Aranmore Island.
Under the Life Safety System, works can now take place on replacing and installing safety electrical work, emergency lighting, all aspects of fire safety and the outdoor alarm system.
On welcoming the news, Fianna Fáil Councillor Noreeen Mc Garvey said that the management and in
particular the caretaking staff at the school were to be thanked, for their diligent efforts to ensure the
utmost safety of the pupils and the property.
