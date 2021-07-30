Call for intervention in staffing crisis at Sligo University Hospital

A call has been made for the Minister for Health to intervene in the situation at Sligo University Hospital amid concerns about overcrowding and understaffing at the emergency department.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show there were 31 patients waiting for beds at the hospital on Thursday, 20 of them in the emergency department.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Martin Kenny has called on the Minister for Health to provide funding for additional staff at the hospital which serves parts of south Donegal.

The Sinn Féin TD said he has spoken to both staff and patients “who are deeply concerned about the chaos in the emergency department”.

“At times, there are only 10 nursing staff per shift. These fantastic nurses, who carried us through the very worst of the Covid pandemic, are now struggling to keep up with a chronically understaffed and overcrowded ED. From what I can see, they have been given little – if any – support from the HSE.

“There is a risk that parts of the ED might be unsupervised if a Resus patient comes in due to the understaffing – that is absolutely scandalous. This is causing huge distress to staff.”

He said he has written to management at the hospital and the Minister “to show solidarity with these undervalued nurses, and share my concerns for patient care given the reports that have been made to me”.