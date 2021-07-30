Search our Archive

30/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Call for intervention in staffing crisis at Sligo University Hospital

Sligo-Leitrim TD Martin Kenny has called on the Minister for Health to provide funding for additional staff

Changes at Sligo University Hospital in preparation for increase in patients attending with Covid-19

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show there were 31 patients waiting for beds at the hospital on Thursday, 20 of them in the emergency department

Reporter:

Declan Magee

A call has been made for the Minister for Health to intervene in the situation at Sligo University Hospital amid concerns about overcrowding and understaffing at the emergency department.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show there were 31 patients waiting for beds at the hospital on Thursday, 20 of them in the emergency department.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Martin Kenny has called on the Minister for Health to provide funding for additional staff at the hospital which serves parts of south Donegal.

The Sinn Féin TD said he has spoken to both staff and patients “who are deeply concerned about the chaos in the emergency department”.

“At times, there are only 10 nursing staff per shift.  These fantastic nurses, who carried us through the very worst of the Covid pandemic, are now struggling to keep up with a chronically understaffed and overcrowded ED.  From what I can see, they have been given little – if any – support from the HSE.

“There is a risk that parts of the ED might be unsupervised if a Resus patient comes in due to the understaffing – that is absolutely scandalous.  This is causing huge distress to staff.”  

He said he has written to management at the hospital and the Minister “to show solidarity with these undervalued nurses, and share my concerns for patient care given the reports that have been made to me”.  

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie