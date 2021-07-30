Mica concerns in the Lifford-Stranorlar MD to be raised this afternoon

Issues with the social housing stock in the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District are set to dominate what is sure to be a controversial meeting this afternoon.

Cllr Frank McBrearty, who called for the special meeting, has warned he will be asking hard question about Donegal County Council properties and whether these had been tested for mica, pyrite and pyrrhotite.

Speaking prioer to the meeting, the Raphoe public representative, said he was very concerned at discoveries he has been making about the amount of properties that might contain the defective building blocks in his area.

"I have been approached by numerous people who are worried that they have found mica in their homes, SI houses and commercial properties and I'm afraid unless immediate action is taken these could be in danger going forward.

It is vital we know how many of the 16 towns and villages in our area are affected. The people need to know this today or in a few weeks or months time. Their homes not to mention their mental wellbeing and health are at risk," he said