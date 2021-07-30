Car treasure hunt taking place in Dunlewey this weekend

Do you think you are a bit of a detective? Well, the car treasure hunt in Dunlewey this weekend may very well be ideal for you.
Question sheets are currently available to pickup from Roarty’s shop in Dunlewey anytime over the weekend.
Fun and debates are guaranteed. Last car out Monday evening at 7pm.
Proceeds go towards the maintenace of Ionad Pobail Dhún Lúiche.
