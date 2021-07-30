Delays at Asda roundabout affects Donegal traffic

The Asda roundabout in Strabane
Motorists coming into Strabane have been warned to expect delays.
An accident on the roundabout near the Asda store has caused massive delays in all directions.
Reports are coming in of cars stretching out the Letterkenny and Castlefin roads
Motorists who have been warned in advance and are taking the back roads are also reminded to be careful as the volume of traffic is larger than usual for this time of the evening.
