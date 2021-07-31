A family-run meat company in Gaoth Dobhair expand their business

Work has began on phase 2 of the expansion of the Corveen Glen Meat Company in the heart of the Gaoth Dobhair Gaeltacht.

The family-run business has gone from strength to strength since it was established in January 2020.

The business which is run by Hughie Gallagher and his son Aodán weathered the difficult pandemic period, which saw many businesses go to the wall, and they now supply shops throughout the county with their products.

Kavanagh’s Supervalu in Ballybofey is the newest addition to their rapidly expanding list of suppliers. The company also supply hotels with their sought-after produce.

The business began in a small meat processing unit beside the family’s home in Luinneach.

Hughie and Aodán say their latest product, lightly smoked bacon is free from nitrite preservatives, which they say are normally used to give bacon its classic flavour, colour and texture: “The new nitrate free bacon does not use potentially-harmful nitrites in the curing process,” they say.

This bacon and their dry cured bacon can be found at a number of good food outlets across the county.

Hughie’s background in production and maintenance and his subsequent experience in food preparation and chefing proved the ideal ground on which to build the business.

The recent expansion which offers the business more capacity is as a result of backing from Donegal County Council which both Hughie and Aodán are grateful for.

Údarás na Gaeltachta is also very supportive of the local enterprise.

The new expansion will see Aodán and Hughie consider more products and flavours to supply in their future business ventures.

Marketing for the company is carried out by Aodán and Corveen Glen Meat can be found on a number of social media sites.

You will find great recipes to try on their Instragram page.

Aodán has also enjoyed producing a website for the business alongside Aiden Spence and this can be found at www.corveenglen.ie