Search our Archive

31/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

A family-run meat company in Gaoth Dobhair expand their business

A family-run meat company in Gaoth Dobhair expand their business

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

michelle.nicphaidin@gmail.com

Work has began on phase 2 of the expansion of the Corveen Glen Meat Company in the heart of the Gaoth Dobhair Gaeltacht.
The family-run business has gone from strength to strength since it was established in January 2020.
The business which is run by Hughie Gallagher and his son Aodán weathered the difficult pandemic period, which saw many businesses go to the wall, and they now supply shops throughout the county with their products.
Kavanagh’s Supervalu in Ballybofey is the newest addition to their rapidly expanding list of suppliers. The company also supply hotels with their sought-after produce.
The business began in a small meat processing unit beside the family’s home in Luinneach.
Hughie and Aodán say their latest product, lightly smoked bacon is free from nitrite preservatives, which they say are normally used to give bacon its classic flavour, colour and texture: “The new nitrate free bacon does not use potentially-harmful nitrites in the curing process,” they say.
This bacon and their dry cured bacon can be found at a number of good food outlets across the county.
Hughie’s background in production and maintenance and his subsequent experience in food preparation and chefing proved the ideal ground on which to build the business.
The recent expansion which offers the business more capacity is as a result of backing from Donegal County Council which both Hughie and Aodán are grateful for.
Údarás na Gaeltachta is also very supportive of the local enterprise.
The new expansion will see Aodán and Hughie consider more products and flavours to supply in their future business ventures.
Marketing for the company is carried out by Aodán and Corveen Glen Meat can be found on a number of social media sites.
You will find great recipes to try on their Instragram page.
Aodán has also enjoyed producing a website for the business alongside Aiden Spence and this can be found at www.corveenglen.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie