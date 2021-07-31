Green light given for new two storey primary school in Donegal

File photo: Construction plans
Planners have granted conditional planning permission to the Department of Education for the building of a new two storey primary school at Brookstown/Gregstown, near Donegal Town
The development at Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí will also include a play area, parking spaces and an emergency access road from the school onto the Old Laghey Road.
The existing prefabricated school buildings will be removed.
A total of 16 conditions have been attached to the planning approval.
