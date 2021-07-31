Talented new band set to rock Letterkenny Busking Festival

Exciting new rock band, Expedition, promise to keep the young visitors happy when they make their appearance at today's Letterkenny Busking Festival.

This talented bunch have been attracting a lot of attention since they were formed by Caoimhghin Boyle and Ewan Kavanagh back in 2020.

They make no apologies for their heavy metal-thrash hard rock sound and are currently in the middle of recording their first album.

They cite their influences as Metallica, Megadeth, Pantera, Exodus, Death, Slipknot, Lost Society so you know there won't be too many lullabies on their set list.

The band members are: Caoimhghin Boyle (Vocals-Rhythm Guitar; Ewan Kavanagh (Drums); Reuben Kavanagh (Lead Guitar) and Oisin O’Brien (Bass).

"We have eight original songs written since we began writing in October 2020. We're hoping everyone will come out and enjoy today's performance. It should be fun," says Ewan.

Set List

The band have given us a look at their set list for today and it is as follows:

Cowboys From Hell (Pantera)

For Whom The Bell Tolls (Metallica)

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Metallica)

In My Darkest Hour (Megadeth)

The Four Horsemen (Metallica)



To Live Is To Die (Metallica)

Tornado Of Souls (Megadeth)

Fade To Black (Metallica)

Seek And Destroy (Metallica)

The Unforgiven (Metallica)



One (Metallica)

Creeping Death (Metallica)

Cemetery Gates (Pantera)

Peace Sells (Megadeth)

Am I Evil? (Diamond Head)

Whiplash (Metallica)

Wow ...promises to be a show and a half!

You can catch them at 12 noon outside the Ulster Bank/Boyle's Tailors on the town's Main Street.