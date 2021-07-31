McConalogue announces 62 fishing related grants under the Department’s EMFF Programme

The Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D., has announced 62 grants worth €915,295 by the seven Fisheries Local Action Groups established under Ireland’s European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme.

The grants are awarded to 62 mostly local coastal community groups and micro enterprises. The grants are co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union.

Announcing the grant awards, Minister McConalogue said: “The FLAG Scheme under my Department’s EMFF Seafood Development Programme has been a huge success. With the grant awards I am announcing today, the seven FLAGs have now successfully dispersed their full €12 million allocation under my Department’s EMFF Programme.

"The FLAG Scheme has been operating since just 2017, following a short pilot in the previous programme and has gone from strength to strength. This is testament not just to the demand for such local development funding in our coastal communities but very much to the hard work of the local volunteers, many drawn from our seafood and wider marine sectors, who make up the boards of each of our seven FLAGs”.

Grants for Donegal

Minister McConalogue added: “I believe that the FLAG initiative has significant additional potential in the years ahead to further drive start-ups and the development of seafood and marine businesses in our coastal communities and can be a key element of our strategy in mitigating the impacts of Brexit on our coastal communities”.

The FLAG scheme is now closed, having expended its full allocation and a process will be initiated as part of the preparation of the new Seafood Development Programme 2021-27 to appoint FLAGs for the next programme period. The new FLAGs will be operational in 2022.