Donegal gardai arrest two motorists on the suspicion of drug driving

The motorists were arrested on the suspicion of drug driving
Gardai have arrested two motorists on the suspicion of drug driving.
The Roads Policing Unit in Letterkenny detected a couple of vehicles travelling in excess of the 50kph limit in the early hours of this morning. The driver of both cars were subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
