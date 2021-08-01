Gardaí to conducted high visibility patrols and checkpoints across Donegal this Bank Holiday weekend

Gardaí will be conducting "high visibility" patrols and checkpoints across Donegal this Bank Holiday weekend.

Gardai have urged people to not ever drive under the influence of drink or drugs, do not speed and always wear your seatbelt.

Agarda spokesperson said: "The results of drink/drug driving and/or speed can be utterly devastating. Leave your mobile phone well out of reach when driving. Never take unnecessary risks whilst behind the wheel.

"If you intend to visit beauty spots/beaches/parks, please remember to park responsibly. Ensure that you are not parked in a manner that would block access for emergency vehicles, pedestrians or wheelchair users. Do not discard any rubbish including worn facemasks. You should leave no trace of your visit.

"Please remember that Covid-19 has not gone away. Continue to practise social distancing, avoid crowded areas, wear a mask when required and keep your hands clean. Continue to act responsibly for your own safety and for the safety of all those around you.

"We do hope that you all have a lovely Bank Holiday weekend and please stay safe whether on or off the roads."