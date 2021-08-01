Search our Archive

01/08/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Gardaí to conducted high visibility patrols and checkpoints across Donegal this Bank Holiday weekend

donegal garda checkpoint

Donegal gardaí will be conducting checkpoints this Bank Holiday weekend

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí will be conducting "high visibility" patrols and checkpoints across Donegal this Bank Holiday weekend.

Gardai have urged people to not ever drive under the influence of drink or drugs, do not speed and always wear your seatbelt.

Agarda spokesperson said: "The results of drink/drug driving and/or speed can be utterly devastating. Leave your mobile phone well out of reach when driving. Never take unnecessary risks whilst behind the wheel.

"If you intend to visit beauty spots/beaches/parks, please remember to park responsibly. Ensure that you are not parked in a manner that would block access for emergency vehicles, pedestrians or wheelchair users. Do not discard any rubbish including worn facemasks. You should leave no trace of your visit. 

"Please remember that Covid-19 has not gone away. Continue to practise social distancing, avoid crowded areas, wear a mask when required and keep your hands clean. Continue to act responsibly for your own safety and for the safety of all those around you.

"We do hope that you all have a lovely Bank Holiday weekend and please stay safe whether on or off the roads."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie