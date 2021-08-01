Donegal's Covid-19 vaccination centres open this weekend with no appointment needed

The HSE is continuing to operate dose 1 walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics, over the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

These clinics will be open to anyone in Ireland over the age of 16 who is not yet vaccinated.

You can attend one of the walk-in clinics and get your first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and you can attend any of the participating vaccination centres around the country.

Walk-in Vaccination Clinics this Weekend in Donegal:

LYIT Vaccination Centre

Saturday 31 July: 8.30am to 5pm

Sunday 01 August: 8.30am to 12.30pm

Carndonagh Vaccination Centre

Monday 02 August: 9am to 12pm

No appointment needed.

Vaccinations for ages 16 and above.

Dose 1 vaccinations only.

If you attend the walk-in clinic for dose 1, the HSE send you an appointment for your second dose by text message to your phone. Your second dose will be arranged at a vaccination centre near your home address, but you can change the location if you wish.

Bring with you:

· PPS number. If you don’t have a PPSN, you can still be registered and vaccinated. You’ll need to bring proof of address.*

· Eircode

· mobile phone number

· email address

· photo ID, for example: passport book or card, driving licence, Public Services Card, National Age Card issued by the Gardaí, school or college ID, travel pass. If your photo ID doesn’t include your date of birth, please bring proof of your date of birth, for example your birth certificate.

All Covid-19 vaccines are free of charge and will give you protection from Covid-19.

What vaccine will you be offered:

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the vaccine being offered at the dose 1 walk-in vaccination centres.

Attending a Vaccination Centre outside of Donegal:

Please see a link to the timings and locations of the walk-in vaccination centres here.

Please note timings in the designated vaccination centres will vary across locations. If you attend outside the designated walk-in times, unfortunately we will not be able to vaccinate you.

Getting your second dose:

These walk-in clinics are for dose 1 only, we will send you an appointment for your second dose by text message. This appointment will be scheduled at a vaccination centre close to your home address. If you need to change this to a different location, call HSELive to arrange an appointment at a different vaccination centre.