Almost 25 million euros for Donegal Health Capital Plan 2021

Donegal has received almost 25 million euros in the Health Capital Plan 2021, it has been confirmed.

The funding is spread throughout healthcare projects throughout Donegal and includes €2.59m for refurbishment of Carndonagh Community Hospital and €2.85m for the Newtowncunnigham Primary Care Centre.

Welcoming the funding, Minister for Agriculture and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue said: "The funding announcement for 2021 is positive news for healthcare provision in Donegal and is spread right throughout the county.

"Following the pandemic, it is important now more than ever to invest in our healthcare provision right throughout Ireland and in particular in rural locations."

The full funding provision is outlined below:

Ambulance - Ballybofey



0.61M: Ballyshannon - 80 Bed CNU to replace existing beds at the Sheil & the Rock as per Service Priority List



9.52M: Buncrana - CNU - Refurbishment (To follow Carndonagh)



1.97M: Carndonagh Community Hospital - Refurbishment (must be completed in advance of Buncrana)



2.59M: Donegal Town - Cleary Centre - New ID Adult Day Services facility



0.10M: Dungloe Community Hospital - Refurbishment (must be completed in advance of Falcarragh)



0.66M: Falcarragh CNU - Refurbishment (HIQA agreement to follow Dungloe)



2.79M: Letterkenny - 110 Bed CNU to replace existing beds and address capacity deficit as per Service Priority List (formerly PPP, includes inflation 3m)



1.17M: Letterkenny - St. Conal's Refurbishment - fabric upgrade of blocks G & H



0.37M: Letterkenny UH - AMHU Anti Ligature Works



0.15M: Newtowncunningham - Primary Care Centre - HSE own build - as per 2012 Evaluation/Assessment. (18)



2.85M: Ramelton CNU - HIQA Compliance



0.09M: St Joseph's, Stranorlar - HIQA Compliance



0.09M: Letterkenny University Hospital - Boiler replacement



0.35M: Letterkenny University Hospital - Electrical Infrastructure Upgrade, 1980's building. Phases 2 & 3.



0.35M: Letterkenny University Hospital - Fire Safety Upgrade - Fire Alarm upgrade & new Emergency lighting system



0.35M: Letterkenny University Hospital - Fire Safety Works to Medical Ward Block

0.10M: Letterkenny University Hospital - Relocate Oncology Day Unit to recently vacated ward area and refurb/upgrade area toprovide accommodation for a new Endoscopy Suite



0.10M: Letterkenny University Hospital - Renal Dialysis expansion. Increasing Capacity from 14 to 21.