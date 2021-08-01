Search our Archive

01/08/2021

Excitement mounting as the Mary from Dungloe contest is set to get underway this evening

grainne gallanagh mary from dungloe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Excitement is mounting as the popular Mary from Dungloe contest is set to get underway this evening.

Former Miss Universe Ireland Grianne Gallanagh will host tonight's virtual event.

The Mary From Dungloe International Arts Festival is centred around a competition to find out which contestant has the spirit of the festival, who is then crowned "Mary From Dungloe".

Irish emigrant communities from around the world, as well as some Irish counties and towns, participate by nominating a young woman, endearingly titled a "Mary", to represent their community at the contest.

The festival has been held annually since 1967, usually at the end of July in the town of Dungloe.

However due to the ongoing pandemic, this year's contest will be held online.

The Winner will receive the title of Mary From Dungloe 2021, the crown designed by Brónach Harkin, Robyn O'Donnell and Orlaith Doherty Winners of Junk Kouture 2020, €1,000 and a trip to take part in the New York St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2022.

