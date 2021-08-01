Excitement mounting as the Mary from Dungloe contest is set to get underway this evening

Former Miss Universe Ireland Grianne Gallanagh to host the popular event
Excitement is mounting as the popular Mary from Dungloe contest is set to get underway this evening.
Former Miss Universe Ireland Grianne Gallanagh will host tonight's virtual event.
The Mary From Dungloe International Arts Festival is centred around a competition to find out which contestant has the spirit of the festival, who is then crowned "Mary From Dungloe".
Irish emigrant communities from around the world, as well as some Irish counties and towns, participate by nominating a young woman, endearingly titled a "Mary", to represent their community at the contest.
The festival has been held annually since 1967, usually at the end of July in the town of Dungloe.
However due to the ongoing pandemic, this year's contest will be held online.
The Winner will receive the title of Mary From Dungloe 2021, the crown designed by Brónach Harkin, Robyn O'Donnell and Orlaith Doherty Winners of Junk Kouture 2020, €1,000 and a trip to take part in the New York St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2022.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.