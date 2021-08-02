Book of condolence opens for popular Loreto teacher

A book of condolence will open today at Loreto Secondary School in Letterkenny for Loreto teacher Brid Carr, whose death at the weekend has been met with deep sadness across the county.

Brid was a native of Doaghmore, Fanad. She died on Saturday after a recent illness.

A much loved and popular member of the Loreto teaching staff, Brid was a maths teacher. She was also actively involved in a host of school activities, including sport, and managed various school teams.

The school will open today (Monday) from 4-6.30pm for any student who would like to sign the book of condolence.

Brid's remains are reposing at the residence of her brother Sean in Doaghmore.

Removal from there on Tuesday, August 3 at 11.30am going to Saint Mary's Church Fanavolty for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Down Syndrome Association care of any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Brid was predeceased by her parents Charlie and Nora. Deeply regretted by her partner Laura Harkin, brothers Sean and Padraig and sister Evelyn Roche.

She was the much loved aunt of Katie, Hannah, Annie, Molly, Nell, Meg, Edel, Nóirín, Caoimhe, Aoife and Charlie. Brid will also be sadly missed by Bebe and family (Coventry), brother-in-law Kevin Roche and sisters-in-law Catriona and Claire, her extended family, neighbours and her many many friends.