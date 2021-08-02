Search our Archive

Ultan Pringle pens new musical that provides us with a striking insight into today's society

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

There is always a thread of reality running through the writing of one young Killybegs man who continues to achieve recognition for his talent and ability.
In 2018, a play by Ultan Pringle The Big Fish Drama Group enjoyed a sold out run of their play School House Rules in Killybegs before successfully threading the boards at the Balor Arts Centre in Ballybofey.

The production School House Rules was about a class getting a substitute teacher. This mentor was to become more than just a teacher and he inspires his students to love theatre. As the year goes on and tensions rise we are met with issues that effect teenagers in today’s world; bullying, inclusion, diversity and the role of education and the arts.

He also penned the play All Shook Up which enjoyed great success as well. Ultan’s production Salt was selected at the same time by the New Theatre in Dublin and was given a professionally staged reading during New Writing Week.
Ultan, who always enjoyed theatre and writing, was truly excited at that time in his life and for anyone looking on they knew that it was only a matter of time before his work would get further recognition.

Trinity
Throughout his early work the former Trinity student always dealt honestly and artfully with issues that he identifies in today’s society.
During his tenure at Trinity, Ultan studied Drama and Classic Civilisation. When Ultan met one of the department lecturers during open day he decided that the course was the one for him and he very much enjoyed his time at the city-centre university. “There’s something uniquely thrilling about studying in Trinity ... Trinity lies at the heart of Dublin city centre and studying there you really do feel like you are immersed in the hustle and bustle of the city,” he said.

Bursary
This year, Ultan deservedly received the Activate Bursary with the Backstage in Longford. “The bursary gifts us with a week’s residency in Longford and financial support to write and develop a large scale musical which I have been working on writing over the last year.
“Having graduated from college just two months ago, I kept thinking to myself ‘what do I do now?’ And it would seem the answer was to write a musical.”
Ultan has been working on the play with his talented friend, a jazz musician, HK Ní Shioradáin who is writing the songs and the music, while Ultan concentrates on the dialogue.
True to form, Ultan’s writing is an angry political musical about being 20 years of age and living in Dublin and realising that the chances of you owning a home are scarce and that you can’t stay in the capital much longer after you complete your education.

Finger on the pulse

Once again, Ultan has his finger on the pulse and has written about an issue that so many people in their twenties face having finished their education in the capital.
He also highlights a serious question that many students face after graduating and a question that so few take the time to consider.
“So the answer for our group is to party, fall in love and fight and fall in love again and fight some more, attend protest marchs and give out and dream about how the world should just be a good bit better,” Ultan said.
The show will also feature LGBT+ storylines and characters from a diverse array of backgrounds.
The team were busy getting their production together in early 2020 before the pandemic and they got the opportunity to showcase part of the play to an audience and the reaction to the play gave them great encouragement.
“The audience went wild for one part of the show so I can’t wait to get down to Longford and start working at it again.”
It is not certain when this musical will take to the stage but one thing is for certain if Ultan has a part to play in the production of this work - it is certain to be a hit.

