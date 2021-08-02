Buncrana gardaí detect driver who is suspected of speeding and who may have been under the influence of Cannabis

Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detected a motorist travelling suspected to be in excess of the speed limit in the early hours of this morning.
Gardaí say that the driver subsequently failed the roadside oral fluid test and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. A court appearance is expected to follow and the driver will also receive a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FPN).
Gardaí appeal to road users to slow down as taking a risk on roads can have devastating results.
"Please slow down and never ever even contemplate getting behind the wheel of any vehicle whilst under the influence of drugs/alcohol," gardaí appeal.
