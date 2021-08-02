Search our Archive

02/08/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Interiors: Perfect your pantry

With Louise Higgins of Aspire Design

Interiors: Perfect your pantry

Use pretty see-through storage containers for pasta shapes

Reporter:

Louise Higgins, Aspire Design

Email:

info@aspiredesign.ie

We are seeing growth in the popularity of pantries and larders in homes. Whether you have a dedicated walk-in pantry or a built-in press in your kitchen that acts as a pantry, here are some suggestions to help make your pantry area work better for you.

Maximise your space

If you have a separate walk-in pantry area, then you might also enjoy the benefit of using floor to ceiling shelving to maximise your storage potential. A barn door instead or a traditional internal door can also add a rustic charm to your pantry.

Shelves

Open shelving tends to work best in a pantry as it enables you to see your products easily. Pull out shelving is another option. If you do not have a walk-in pantry, consider a freestanding pantry solution as this will be very cost effective. If opting for a built-in pantry unit, consider adding a preparation station, eg, slicing a lemon or a hot drinks preparation station for extra functionality.

Transparent storage

Smart storage solutions can make your pantry work better for you. Consider displaying all dry produce in transparent containers. By using glass jars you can see your produce more clearly and it also creates a rustic look when displayed on open shelving. Items to consider are baking products such as flour, sugar, and other dry products such as coffee, nuts, cereals, pasta nuts etc.

Label

Label all your jars clearly either using labels stuck onto the jars or luggage labels tied around the jar. Another option is to zone your larder by food type and label the shelves to clearly define the food area, eg, bakery products, cereals, spices etc.

Lighting

Good lighting is essential to ensure you can see all your products clearly. Consider a large pendant light for a pantry area. For extra lighting you could opt for some simple strip lights.

Spice and herb racks

Consider your smaller items by adding shallow shelves inside the door of a built-in unit to hold spices and herbs.

Use of baskets

Baskets are an ideal solution when dealing with products that do not suit transparent containers. Items to consider storing in baskets are soup packets, stock cubes, biscuits, crisp packets etc. Also, if you are keeping fruit and vegetables in your pantry then baskets are a super way to store these.

Thanks for taking the time to read my interiors column. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in a future column then please drop me a line with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie