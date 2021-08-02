Search our Archive

02/08/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Have you managed to catch golden eagles, white-tailed (sea) eagles or Red Kites on camera?

If so, then the Golden Eagle Trust would love to hear from you

Twenty years after plan was hatched to reintroduce golden eagles to Donegal the numbers are steady

One of the golden eagles in Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

There is something absolutely mesmerising about seeing a bird of prey in flight, and especially the eagles that, with the help of the Golden Eagle Trust, have made their homes in Donegal and across Ireland. 

The Golden Eagle Trust is calling on anyone who has managed to photograph golden eagles, white-tailed (sea) eagles or red kites to help them out. 

A spokesperson said: "The Golden Eagle Trust is privileged to have secured funding from the Heritage Council during 2021 to support the development of training, monitoring and conservation of some of the reintroduced species, to build awareness of these projects and to allow opportunities to build the network of people watching, enjoying and getting involved in monitoring of Ireland’s biodiversity.

"We are in the midst of preparing a variety of material for this, we would love if you would get involved in sending us your pictures of red kites, golden eagles or white-tailed eagles that can be used in the preparation of the various materials. Full credit will be given to images used and it’s a chance to share with us your sightings of these three magnificent species now back in Irish skies."

Anyone who wishes to contribute a photograph is invited to do so via the Golden Eagle Trust Facebook page, via Twitter @eagle_trust or by email to redkites@goldeneagle.ie 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie