Have you managed to catch golden eagles, white-tailed (sea) eagles or Red Kites on camera?

There is something absolutely mesmerising about seeing a bird of prey in flight, and especially the eagles that, with the help of the Golden Eagle Trust, have made their homes in Donegal and across Ireland.

The Golden Eagle Trust is calling on anyone who has managed to photograph golden eagles, white-tailed (sea) eagles or red kites to help them out.

A spokesperson said: "The Golden Eagle Trust is privileged to have secured funding from the Heritage Council during 2021 to support the development of training, monitoring and conservation of some of the reintroduced species, to build awareness of these projects and to allow opportunities to build the network of people watching, enjoying and getting involved in monitoring of Ireland’s biodiversity.

"We are in the midst of preparing a variety of material for this, we would love if you would get involved in sending us your pictures of red kites, golden eagles or white-tailed eagles that can be used in the preparation of the various materials. Full credit will be given to images used and it’s a chance to share with us your sightings of these three magnificent species now back in Irish skies."

Anyone who wishes to contribute a photograph is invited to do so via the Golden Eagle Trust Facebook page, via Twitter @eagle_trust or by email to redkites@goldeneagle.ie