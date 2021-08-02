Search our Archive

03/08/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

National: Elderly man dies after motorway crash close to major junction

Two others taken to hospital

National: Elderly man dies after motorway crash close to major junction

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Yet another person has died on Irish roads.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are investigating a fatal road traffic collision, that occurred on the M7 close to the intersection of the M7 and M8 motorways, this evening Monday, August 2nd, at approximately 7.15p.m.

The three vehicle collision occurred when a man in his 80s was fatally injured when his car collided with two other vehicles. 

He was removed to University Hospital Limerick in a serious condition and later passed away.  He was the sole occupant of the car. 

In the second vehicle, the driver (a male in his 40s) was seriously injured and has also been removed to University Hospital Limerick along with a female passenger (also in her 40s).  Her injuries are described as non-life threatening.  

The third vehicle, a male driver and female passenger were removed to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One child in the car was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators arrived at the scene. Local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the M7 this evening between 7p.m. and 7.30p.m. and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, gardaí are also appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Co. Westmeath earlier today.

At approximately 7.50am this morning, gardaí were called to the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a tractor, on the R389, Mullingar Road, Kilbeggan. The driver, a male in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Athlone on 09064 98550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie