National: Elderly man dies after motorway crash close to major junction

Yet another person has died on Irish roads.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are investigating a fatal road traffic collision, that occurred on the M7 close to the intersection of the M7 and M8 motorways, this evening Monday, August 2nd, at approximately 7.15p.m.

The three vehicle collision occurred when a man in his 80s was fatally injured when his car collided with two other vehicles.

He was removed to University Hospital Limerick in a serious condition and later passed away. He was the sole occupant of the car.

In the second vehicle, the driver (a male in his 40s) was seriously injured and has also been removed to University Hospital Limerick along with a female passenger (also in her 40s). Her injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The third vehicle, a male driver and female passenger were removed to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One child in the car was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators arrived at the scene. Local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the M7 this evening between 7p.m. and 7.30p.m. and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, gardaí are also appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Co. Westmeath earlier today.

At approximately 7.50am this morning, gardaí were called to the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a tractor, on the R389, Mullingar Road, Kilbeggan. The driver, a male in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Athlone on 09064 98550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.