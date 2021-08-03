Fifteen people arrested for suspected drink and drug driving over Bank Holiday weekend

Drink and drug driving over Bank Holiday weekend
Seven people were arrested for suspected drink drug driving and 8 people were arrested for suspected drink driving, across the division, over the course of the Bank Holiday Weekend.
Fixed Penalty Notices were also issued for speeding and other road traffic offences, Garda Gráinne Doherty said.
The weekend passed with no tragedies on the county's roads.
