03/08/2021

Garda appeal following a road traffic collision on the De Velera Road in Letterkenny

Garda appeal following a road traffic collision on the De Velera Road in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Garda appeal following a road traffic collision on the De Velera Road in Letterkenny, at around 7pm, on Monday, July 26. 

A motorist reported that her vehicle had been struck by a white Citroen Berlingo van at the above location. Gardaí report that the van failed to remain at the scene. 

Damage was caused to the front bumper of the car. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area especially those who had a dash cam on their vehicles. 

Anyone who has any information is asked to please contact gardaí in Letterkenny at 074 91 67 100. 

