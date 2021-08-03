Milford garda appeal following reports of dangerous driving in and around Creeslough village

Garda appeal following dangerous driving reports
Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information following reports of dangerous driving in and around the village of Creeslough on Sunday, August 1, at around 7.30pm.
Gardaí say are appealing for information in relation to a silver Toyota Corolla, with two males on board that were on the Termon to Creeslough road and in the village at round that time.
Anyone with any information is asked to please contact Milford Garda Station on 074 91 53060.
