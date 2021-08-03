Gardaí investigate theft of a spoiler from vehicle in Letterkenny

Garda appeal for information following theft
Gardaí in Letterkenny are seeking information relating to a theft from a car in the Beechwood Park area of Letterkenny that took place last week.
Gardaí say a spoiler was removed from a black Volkswagen Passat in Beechwood Park between 8:30pm on Thursday, July 29 and midday on Friday, July 30.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.