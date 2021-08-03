Search our Archive

03/08/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Gardaí investigate theft of a spoiler from vehicle in Letterkenny

Gardaí investigate theft of a spoiler from vehicle in Letterkenny

Garda appeal for information following theft

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.ie

Gardaí in Letterkenny are seeking information relating to a theft from a car in the Beechwood Park area of Letterkenny that took place last week.

Milford garda appeal following reports of dangerous driving in and around Creeslough village

Gardaí say a spoiler was removed from a black Volkswagen Passat in Beechwood Park between 8:30pm on Thursday, July 29 and midday on Friday, July 30. 

Garda appeal following a road traffic collision on the De Velera Road in Letterkenny

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100.

 

Fifteen people arrested for suspected drink and drug driving over Bank Holiday weekend

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie