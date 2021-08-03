Search our Archive

03/08/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Garda appeal following incident where 75 bales of hay were set alight

Garda appeal following incident where 75 bales of hay were set alight

Garda appeal following incident where 75 bales of hay were set alight

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Phaidin

Email:

michelle.nicphaidin@donegaldemocrat.ie

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information following an incident where 75 square bales of hay were set alight. 

The incident occurred in Bulletin, Glenvar on Tuesday, July 20 between 10.45pm and 11.40pm. 

If you have any information relating to the incident, please call 074 91 53060 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

Gardaí investigate theft of a spoiler from vehicle in Letterkenny

Garda appeal following a road traffic collision on the De Velera Road in Letterkenny

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie