Garda appeal following incident where 75 bales of hay were set alight
Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information following an incident where 75 square bales of hay were set alight.
The incident occurred in Bulletin, Glenvar on Tuesday, July 20 between 10.45pm and 11.40pm.
If you have any information relating to the incident, please call 074 91 53060 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
