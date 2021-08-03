Gardaí in Buncrana investigate dog attack on young girl

There are reports that gardaí are investigating an incident where a dog attacked a young girl in Buncrana, last Friday morning.
The child was subsequently taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious but what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The dog was subsequently handed over to the custody of the dog warden.
The matter continues to be under investigation.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.