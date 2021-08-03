Search our Archive

Gardaí in Buncrana investigate dog attack on young girl

There are reports that gardaí are investigating an incident where a dog attacked a young girl in Buncrana, last Friday morning.

The child was subsequently taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious but what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The dog was subsequently handed over to the custody of the dog warden.

The matter continues to be under investigation. 

