Gardaí investigate three criminal damage incidents in Newtoncunningham

Letterkenny Gardaí are investigating three criminal damage incidents that occurred at the same location in Newtowncunningham. Gardaí say that car windows were smashed in as area known as the back shore at Drumboy.



Garda Gráinne Doherty said that the most recent incident happened on Thursday, July 29 between 4.30pm and 5.30pm. A man parked his car and took his dog for a walk. He returned to discover that a

front passenger window was smashed. Nothing was stolen from the car.

Two similar types of incidents of criminal damage also occurred at the location on Wednesday, July 21 shortly after 9.30pm. A window was smashed on two cars, on that date, in the carpark and nothing was taken from either car.

Gardaí are interested in any sightings of a grey/gold Nissan Almera that was observed in the area, on the date in question, with one man on board. If anybody observed this car or if anybody was in that area on either date and who had a dash cam, gardaí would be interested in hearing from them.

Letterkenny Gardaí may be reached on 074 91 67100.