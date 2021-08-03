There is considerable frustration in Inishowen and wider Donegal regarding the “lack of progress” being made at the Defective Blocks Working Group.

The Group was established by Housing Minister, Darragh O’Brien, following the June 15 100% Mica Redress rally in Dublin.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Councillor Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) said the current frustration and apparent lack of progress at the Defective Blocks Working Group needed addressed, as a matter of urgency.

Cllr Doherty added: “This situation merits immediate and direct political interest and involvement from Minister Darragh O’Brien and his Government colleagues.

“Like many, many other people, I am frustrated at the lack of apparent progress being made at the Group. Following the initial meeting, there has been a non-appearance to date of any Government ministers. What I am getting from people is, here we are, five weeks into talks and we have not seen a political person at all.

“Likewise, Donegal County Council still intends to resettle and move people in mica-affected social housing and those people are also seeking information. Are they coming back to their homes? Are they going to get the same as they had? There is a dearth of information there too.

There is frustration all around and it needs direct political involvement,” said Cllr Doherty.

Turning to Donegal County Council’s Mica Redress Committee, of which he is Vice Chair, Cllr Doherty said he had been in contact with Cllr Martin McDermott (Fianna Fáil) the Chairperson, to request a meeting.

Cllr Doherty added: “A meeting of the Mica Redress Committee is crucial, a point which was reiterated by my party colleagues, Cllr Terry Crossan, Cllr Gerry McMonagle and Cllr John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh at Friday’s Housing Committee meeting. This will now take place in late August or early September.”

Donegal Live understands Minister Charlie McConalogue met with the Defective Blocks Working Group on Sunday night.

The Minister took it’s views on board and committed to bring the views to Minister O’Brien and discuss matters with him.

The Defective Blocks Working Group is chaired by the Secretary General of the Department of Housing. The other members are the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Housing; the Principal Officer of the Department of Housing, Paul Benson, who has a policy brief within the Housing Department; and Housing Agency CEO, John O'Connor.

The Donegal representatives are Eileen Doherty and Ann Owens (interchangeably), from the 100% Mica Redress No Less campaign, and Michael Doherty from the Mica Action Group.