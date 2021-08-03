Inishowen women breaking the circuit through Skills Connect

A unique female electrician taster programme provided by Inishowen Skillnet has just seen its first group of eleven #InishowenGirls complete the programme.

It was established to allow Inishowen women to explore if a career as an electrician would be an option for them and to equip these women with the knowledge, skills and qualifications to access new job opportunities within the sector.

The programme is fully funded through Skills Connect, an initiative from Skillnet Ireland, and was developed in partnership with enterprise, to enhance cross-sector employability and support those who have lost their jobs.

The Female Electrician taster programme (QQI Level 6 in Industrial Electrical Systems) was run over a nine-week period during which participants undertook rigorous training, cumulating with industry work placements with local employers, CMD Electrical, E&I Engineering and OHMS Electrical.

Ana McColgan, Inishowen Skillnet Network manager, says due to sector demand and a conversation with Charlie McDaid, director of electrical firm CMD, a spark was ignited.

"This programme truly was the inspiration of Charlie as he was keen to see what we could do to get more electricians to meet the high demand we have across Inishowen and the wider north-west”.

Mr McDaid agrees.

“Trades are for everybody, and we need to get girls to test the water and see the opportunities for an amazing career.”

Ana continues: “It is inspiring to see the participants complete their training. I would encourage people to look at the Women in Trades Network Ireland https://www.witni.ie website, which illustrates just how this group of #Inishowen Girls - like many others across Ireland - are opening up old industry trades for other girls following in their footsteps. I would be delighted to see some of our participants featured in the future!"

In delivering the programme, local businesses and services helped carry out various elements, for example, Inish Eye Care carried out the Colour Blindness Testing; Donaghy Safety Training helped complete SafePass Certificates.

The QQI Level 6 accreditation was delivered by Techno Training, a Dublin based company that came to Inishowen and delivered this hands-on programme that included state of the art personal electric training kits.

Shauna McClenaghan, joint chief executive of Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP), adds that this is a wonderful example of how IDP as a Local Development Company can help bring about innovation and deliver real opportunities into rural areas such as Inishowen.

"We have built strong links with the Inishowen Business Sector. With the support from our Employment Support Team at the Job Club, we were able to help bridge the gap by promoting the programme and identify suitable candidates.

"I want to thank all the local employers who got on board with us and offered work placements for the keen participants; their future is certainly bright.”



Pathways to a Bright Future – What’s Next?

Several participants who completed the programme are now applying to the Donegal ETB Electrician Apprenticeship Programme.

Others are working closely with IDP Job Club staff to help look at employment opportunities to further their Electrical careers.

Participants who decided not to progress with an electrical career are continuing their engagement with Inishowen Skillnet and IDP Job Club to assist them in securing employment or further retraining or upskilling opportunities.

The programme will recommence in September 2021. The next group of 12 candidates is open to both male and female applicants.

If you are aged between 19-30, are unemployed and would like to secure a career as an electrician, please submit your CV to ana@inishowen.ie or rebecca@inishowen.ie for this 100% funded Skills Connect Programme.

If you do not have a CV, the Job Club at IDP would be delighted to assist you in preparing one. To arrange an appointment, please get in touch with jobclub@inishowen.ie.

To find out more about this programme or to view Inishowen Skillnet’s full range of programmes, please visit www.inishowenskillnet.ie or call Ana on (074) 93 62218.

Places are limited, so apply now.