Patients experiencing long delays at Letterkenny University Hospital Emergency Department

Patients attending the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital are again experiencing long delays.

The hospital say higher than average numbers of people have been attending the Emergency Department and they are urging people to contact their GP or the NowDoc service where possible.

In a statement, a hospital spokesperson said there is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital.

"We regret that many patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed in the hospital.

"We are asking people to contact their GP during normal surgery hours or the NowDoc GP Out of Hours service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

"We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority and apologise for the long wait times."

As part of the hospital’s Covid-19 measures, the hospital is aking that patients wait in the ED alone to help maintain social distancing.

A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. This is to minimise the risk of infection and to keep everyone safe.

"We remind patients to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED and to comply with any Covid-19 screening processes," the spokesperson said.