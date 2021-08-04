Talent, sense of community and resilience of Donegal's young people praised

The Donegal Garda Youth Awards 2021 presentation took place at Letterkenny Garda Station yesterday.

An online event had taken place on July 28 during which Judge Paul Kelly formally announced the winners in each category.

There were four categories in which an overall award was presented and the winners will now go on to represent the Donegal Division at the National Awards ceremony later this year.



The winners in each of the four categories are as follows:

- Community Safety Award Winner -Transition Year mini company class from Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Arranmore Island. (Katie Ward, Mia Baikie and Maggie Gallagher)

- Group Award Winner -Young Social Innovators Group, Rosses Community School, Dungloe. (Orlaith McDaid, Natasha O' Donnell, Katie Carron, Neil Gallagher, Sophie O Donnell, Layla McBride, Jamie Bonner, John Shovlin and Saoirse Diver)

- Individual Award Winner - Ben King, Creeslough.

- Special Achievement Award Winner - Chloe Callaghan, Letterkenny.

Speaking at the presentation of the awards, Inspector Sean Grant said he was proud to witness and acknowledge the abundance of talent, sense of community, and resilience shown by our young people in the county, through these difficult times.

"Congratulations again to all our Donegal Garda Youth Award winners 2021.

"Congratulations to all of the young people who were nominated and really they all deserve an award as they have achieved great things whether it be through helping within their community or overcoming personal challenges.

"They are all to be commended and it is great to see the youth getting recognition for all the good that they do within our society.

"We wish to extend our thanks to the Joint Policing Committee and to Judge Paul Kelly for helping to make the Donegal Youth Awards a success and to anyone else who helped in any way.



"Congratulations to the winners and the very best of luck to you all at National Awards level," he said.