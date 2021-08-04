Search our Archive

Donegal community education providers urged to apply for cash

Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund 2021

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Community education providers in Donegal are being given the opportunity to apply for funding for eligible projects under the €10 million Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund 2021.

The Fund was announced, by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD and is administered by SOLAS, the further education and training authority and the sixteen local Education and Training Boards.

The aim of the Fund is to support community education for adult learners in Donegal and across Ireland, who have the highest level of need, with a strong focus on building the digital infrastructure of community education providers to increase the capacity to deliver online learning.

The latest phase of the Fund is seeking to support projects under three main categories:

- Digital Technologies, where the supply of devices is considered a barrier to learning;

- Learner Assistance, to help, for example, with the cost of books and materials, childcare and essential travel; and

- Reach-out and/or Mentoring, for awareness-raising and promoting re-engagement.

In 2020, over 500 community education projects were funded through the 16 Education and Training Boards (ETBs). Around the country, the projects helped to support online learning, connect communities and provide social supports to the most vulnerable groups.

Funding applications from community education providers can be made by completing a funding application which is available from the adult education officers in your local Education and Training Board.

For further information, including the September closing date for your local ETB, contact your Education & Training Board here: https://www.etbi.ie/etbs/directory-of-etbs/

For full details of the Mitigating Against Educational Disadvantage Fund, visit www.SOLAS.ie or click here: https://www.solas.ie/mitigating-against-educational-disadvantage-fund-2021/

