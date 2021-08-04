Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, August 4, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Charlie Gallagher - Rathmullan

- Liam Bradley, Buncrana

- Katie Kelly, Birmingham and formerly of Castlefin and Strabane

- Brian 'Dimnick' Boyle, Dungloe

- Eugene Toland, Manchester and formerly of Rasheeny, Clonmany

- Brian O'Doherty, Greencastle and Dublin

- Patrick Joseph (Pat) McAree, Offaly and Greencastle

- James McGonigle (Big Jim), Cloontagh, Clonmany

- Cabrini Dunne, Wicklow/Ballintra

Charley Gallagher, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Charley (Denis) Gallagher, Lurganboyce, Rathmullan, August 3rd 2021, peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anna, sons Gavin and Barry, daughter Donna, daughters-in-law Freda and Audrey, son-in-law Anthony, grandchildren Tiernan, Davitt, Charlie, Fiona and Sarah, brothers Denis and Gerry, sisters Martha, Mary, Rita and Phyllis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people.

Remains reposing at his home. Requiem mass on Thursday, August 5 at 12 noon in St Catherine’s Church Oughterlin.

Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Liam Bradley, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Liam Bradley, Muineagh, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at his late residence. House strictly private.

Funeral from there on Thursday August 5, going to The Star of The Sea Church, Desertegney for funeral Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

In accordance with HSE and Government guideline Funeral is strictly private to family only please with a maximum of 50 people.

Katie Kelly, Birmingham and formerly of Castlefin and Strabane

The peaceful death has occurred in Birmingham, England of Katie Kelly (nee Doherty), formerly of Magheracallaghan, Castlefin and Jefferson Court, Strabane. Wife of the late Charlie Kelly.

Funeral service will take place on Friday, August 20 at 11.30am in Birmingham.

Brian 'Dimnick' Boyle, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Brian 'Dimnick' Boyle, Dungloe.

His remains will repose in McGlynn’s Funeral Home with viewing on Wednesday from 3pm until 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at August 4, at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Eugene Toland, Manchester and formerly of Rasheeny, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Eugene Toland, Manchester, England and formerly of Rasheeny, Clonmany.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed at a later date.

Enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Brian O'Doherty, The Links, Greencastle and Rathfarnham, Dublin

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brian O'Doherty, The Links, Greencastle and Rathfarnham, Dublin.

Loving husband of Lynda, much loved father of Eoin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers Conor and Dermot his sisters Triona, Roisin and Marguerite, wide family circle and friends.

Brian's Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, August 6, at 11am in St Mary's Church, Ballybrack, Moville followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Brian's remains will repose at his home from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, August 5, where family and close friends may pay their respects.

Patrick Joseph (Pat) McAree, Knockaulin Drive, Ferbane, Offaly and Greencastle

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (Pat) McAree, Knockaulin Drive, Ferbane, Offaly and Greencastle.

Pat was predeceased by his beloved parents Patrick and Rose McAree.

Pat will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Nora and family, Patrick (Brisbane), Declan and Jane, his adored grandchildren Amber-Rose, Rian, Lexi, Dylan, Katie and Declan, brothers Danny and John, sister Margaret-Mary, daughters-in-law Rebecca and Caroline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

In the interest of Public Health, Pat's funeral will be private. His family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

A private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 4 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane at 11am with a maximum of 50 people allowed. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.ferbaneparish.ie.

Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following social distancing rules. House private, please.

James McGonigle (Big Jim), Cloontagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of James McGonigle (Big Jim), Cloontagh, Clonmany.



His remains are reposing at his late residence.



Funeral leaving from there Wednesday, August 4, at 9.20am, going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass 10am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please, maximum 50 people.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Cabrini Dunne, Wicklow/Ballintra

The death has taken place of Cabrini Dunne, née O'Boyle, of Bray, County Wicklow and formerly of Ballintra after a short illness heroically borne, at Blackrock Hospice, County Dublin.

Loving wife of the late Jim Dunne, devoted and much-loved mother of Orla, Éanna and the late Kealan, adoring grandmother of Bobby and Annalia and sister of Maura, Dorothy, Frances, and the late Joseph and Sean; she will be greatly missed by Orla’s partner Roberto, Éanna's partner Sharon, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, August 4 at 11am in St. Fergal’s Church, Ballywaltrim, Bray, which may be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/ndK4jGwOXac followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice Blackrock, www.olh.ie.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.