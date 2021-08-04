A mystery celebrity needs your help to find their perfect dream holiday home in Donegal

Donegal estate agent Kenneth Campbell is on the lookout for the perfect property for a client who is seeking a luxurious hideaway in the county.

“This is someone very famous who would be known around the world, though obviously I’m not able to tell you who it is!” said Mr Campbell.

“What I can tell you is that we are looking for a property at the upper end of the market for them. We are talking millions of Euros here; it will be something very special.”

The buyer would like their dream retreat to be located in Inishowen.

“One very specific requirement is direct access to a beach,” said Mr Campbell.

“We are really talking absolutely top end here. The property needs to be of a high quality, absolutely pristine and ready to move into; it could be for example somewhere that has a cinema room, a games room, things like that.”

Mr Campbell has no doubt that his client’s perfect property is out there but may not be on the open market as yet.

“There could be people with houses that they want to sell, but they are holding back because they are afraid they won’t get as good a price as they would like,” said Mr Campbell.

“This buyer is looking to spend several million Euros on their perfect holiday home. They don’t want to compromise on anything.

“I would encourage anyone who has a property of that nature to get in touch with us as soon as possible. This buyer is ready and willing to spend.”

Kenneth Campbell is a third generation estate agent in the family run business, Campbell Estate Agents and Auctioneers in Dungloe. It was founded by his grandfather James in 1935, and continued by his father Paddy who held the reins for over 40 years.

As well as residential sales, Campbell’s Estate Agents and Auctioneers carry out sales of land and commercial properties and offer a valuation service. They also have a number of commercial rental properties on their books.

This is without doubt one of the more unusual requests that the company - which mainly covers west Donegal - has received in its almost 90-year history.

On saying that, it harks back to a more traditional style of house hunting that was typical of how the business operated when Mr Campbell began working alongside his father.

“When I entered into the business, the emphasis was on our buyers list and matching people to properties,” he said.

“Nowadays, our emphasis is on getting the property to market and online as soon as possible, such is the wide reach that we enjoy, and getting our properties maximum market exposure.”

The Dungloe-based firm appreciates the importance of a strong online and social media presence, and of the quality of the information they are presenting to potential buyers.

“We have really embraced technology,” said Mr Campbell. “We use high end video and photographs to show people everything they need to see in the properties.

“We are very fortunate to work in such a picturesque part of the world where we get to show off the area with our drone photography and videography. We have invested in our photography and videography as the old saying goes, a picture tells a thousand words.

“We continue to embrace and develop new methods with technology in order to maximise results for our clients. Our clients can be assured that we are doing everything we can to reach as many people as possible and that their property (ies) have maximum market exposure.”

As a result of the changing habits of buyers, the footfall has dropped but the online activity has significantly increased.

“By the time people decide to view the property, they have a fair idea that they want it,” said Mr Campbell.

“Providing good quality information online also cuts out a lot of phone calls and questions. They are very close to making a decision when they come to physically visit the property. You know that they are very serious about buying by that stage.”

Our social media presence continues to grow at a daily rate, we currently enjoy over 5500 followers on the various platforms with over 4200 followers on Facebook alone! That’s over 5500 people knowing about our properties going live instantly.

So, if you believe that you have that multimillion-euro home and are contemplating putting it on the market, please get in touch with Campbells via the email address – home@campbells.ie – this email address has been created specifically for this property search. Kenneth Campbell can also be contacted at 074 9521020 or 086 1726333, or people can visit the website campbells.ie

The company can be found on Facebook @Campbells.ie, on Twitter @Campbells2 and at Campbells Auctioneers on Instagram.