Donegal gardai get more than they bargain for following routine traffic stop

Litterbug driver arrested for motoring offences from seven years ago
Gardai in Donegal were given a lucky break following a routine traffic stop on Bank Holiday Monday.
Members of Buncrana Roads Policing Unit were operating the checkpoint in Buncrana on Monday evening when one driver came to their attention.
They spotted the individual throwing rubbish out their window and subsequently stopped the vehicle.
However, when they questioned the driver, it turned out they had been evading a bench warrant for more than seven years.
The warrant was for road traffic offences, and the motorist was duly arrested.
Not only with they face a court date, but they will also receive a fine for littering.
