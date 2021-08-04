Calls on Invest NI to focus on North-West cross-border collaboration
More must be done by Invest NI to maximise the potential of cross-border funding opportunities to increase economic regeneration in the North West, it has been claimed.
Foyle MLA Martina Anderson was commenting after meeting with Invest NI officials.
The Derry Sinn Féin MLA said: “Our discussions focussed on a number of cross-border funding opportunities that will emerge in the coming year including PEACE PLUS and Shared Island funding.
“Invest NI has faced much criticism over its commitment to the north west so the agency now has an opportunity to begin addressing this by applying to these funds and seeking to develop a number of key projects here such as hydrogen power data centre development and oxygenisation technology for wastewater treatment.
“This work should also be in cooperation with the IDA and Enterprise Ireland in order to develop a positive and holistic approach to the economic development and promotion of the north west city region of Derry and Donegal.”
