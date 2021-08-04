Cannonball RETRO road-trip coming to Donegal

A convoy of retro classic cars will be making its way to Donegal later this month.

The retro Cannonball classic car road trip starts in Ballina on Friday, August 13 before making its way up to Donegal through Sligo and overnight in Letterkenny, then on to Malin Head and through Derry and Antrim taking in The Giant’s Causeway, The Dark Hedges, made famous by Game of Thrones, and finishes in Belfast on Saturday, August 14 at 6pm.

Registered cars for the retro road-trip include the rare and iconic Ferrari Dino GTS, a Lamborghini Diablo, a Jaguar E-Type, a gorgeous Ferrari 328 GTS, some beautiful Mercedes-Benz SL classics, a Lancia Beta, a BMW 635CSI, a Porsche 911 Carrera and a Porsche 911 Targa, an MG Midget, a Ford Escort Cosworth, a beautiful Chevrolet Corvette, a classic VW Beetle, a Ford Thunderbird and many more.

The retro Cannonball road-trip is fully compliant with government COVID-19 guidelines and is an outdoor event. Any car enthusiasts wishing to come out to see the cars on the route are asked to please adhere to the advice of the Cannonball COVID-19 marshals and maintain social distancing.

This year Cannonball Ireland and RETRO Cannonball will raise funds for The HOPE Foundation, an Irish Charity doing incredible work with the street children of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) in India . HOPE funds and operates over 60 projects including 11 child protection homes, a hospital, an ambulance, counselling, food and nutrition, education, healthcare and the restoration of childhoods to children.

“We are welcoming cars from the golden era of the 60’s,70’s, 80’s and early 90’s to take in stunning drives and many famous Irish landmarks.” said Cannonball founder Alan Bannon “Classic cars not only appeal to car lovers, but also to lovers of engineering, design, art and history. They retain an incurable romance and that is the reason why people do, and always will, love classic cars.”

“BRÚ Brewery is delighted to be sponsoring the third RETRO Cannonball raising funds for The Hope Foundation, supporting children in Kolkata. BRÚ is a wholly owned Irish brewery with a large range of IPAs and speciality Beers including Ireland’s only gluten free lager available countrywide,” said Ed Dunne, BRÚ Brewery proprietor.

Registration is also now open for Cannonball Ireland, the supercar event, taking place on September 17th-19th this year and a firm favourite with both drivers and spectators. Cannonball has already raised €1,125,000 for charities and has been rolling since 2008.

RETRO Cannonball is an altogether more laid-back experience and drivers still enjoy one of the most unique motoring fraternities in the world with breath-taking driving routes, luxurious hospitality and that rare ‘camaraderie’ that makes Cannonball a truly unforgettable experience.

See www.cannonball.ie for details.